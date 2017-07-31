Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs: Bigger screen plus a stronger voice app to rival Siri, new battery put to the test
With just a few weeks away from the official launch of Samsung's newest flagship phone, every loyal Samsung user is already speculating about what kind of mobile device they are going to get. From a bigger screen and a better battery to a stronger voice app, the company is hoping to step up their game this 2017 with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 coming out in August.
Samsung is aiming for bigger and newer, especially with their built-in voice app "Bixby." The voice app is set to rival the likes of Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Microsoft's Cortana. Bixby is already available on the S8 phones, so it is only fitting that Bixby will have a place on the Note 8, and with a physical button for it, too.
One of the features people expect from Samsung's latest is a big screen. Just how big? Try 6.3 inches, larger than the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.
Perhaps, however, the biggest question with the Note 8 is its battery life. Predecessor Note 7 experienced some battery failures due to holes found in its batteries. Samsung is determined to correct that by making a revised safety checklist for the Note 8, called the "eight-point battery test."
Samsung is also planning to launch a special version of the device, called Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor. Stocks will be limited, so avid Samsung users might want to get their hands on the Emperor quickly. It is rumored to have 8 GB random access memory and 256 GB storage space, which is pretty much like a small computer in terms of storage space.
The Emperor will have the same screen size as the Note 8 at 6.3 inches, but this version may also be the first device to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, potentially beating Google Pixel to the punch.
According to earlier leaks, the Emperor edition will be available in three colors: blue, black and gray.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be released on Aug. 23.
