Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumors, updates: Leaked photo teases Note 8 with infinity display

Samsung has yet to rise from the ashes. The South Korea-based tech giant must seize this year, if it wants to make a comeback from last year's setbacks. And tech enthusiasts are hoping it will do justice to the much-awaited Galaxy Note 8.

An alleged leaked photo of the new Note 8 suggests that the high-end smartphone looks similar to Samsung's latest installment in the flagship series, the Galaxy S8. However, it appears to be much wider. Like the S8, the Note 8 seems to have the infinity display with OLED tech. Although the company has yet to unveil the Note 8, tech enthusiasts believe that the leaked image is 100 percent legit.

Reports say that the S8 and Galaxy Note 8's similarity in terms of appearance may not entirely be a bad thing. Better than that, the leaked image of the Note 8 seems to suggest that it is run by Bixby, Samsung's AI assistant. In addition, the device comes with an S Pen stylus.

According to reports, the Note 8 will come in 6.4 inches, and will feature a 4K resolution. To accommodate and run on various new apps, the RAM has to have a bigger size. It is expected that the Note 8 might have 6 GB of RAM with the latest tech Exynos 9 processor.

The leaked image could easily be a prototype, but the real product could look the same, more or less. Note 8 would probably be released in the last quarter of the year. If this is the case, a new Note 8 might just make the perfect gift for loved ones during the Christmas season. The Note 8 is expected to cost higher than the Note 7, which costs around £749 or $930.

Advertisement

To note, Samsung has yet to unveil the details of the Note 8; thus, tech enthusiasts should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.

More updates on the Galaxy Note 8 should arrive soon.