Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Pre-order to start Aug. 24; out in the market Sept. 15

Samsung suffered a huge blow last year with the controversial "exploding" battery of the Galaxy Note 7. The faulty batteries reported from different parts of the globe forced the South Korean giant to order a total recall of all Note 7 units, thus dealing the company with unexpected losses. This 2018, the Galaxy Note series is poised to come back stronger than ever with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The grand unveiling of the high-end phablet device is set to happen this week, and the pre-order period starting a day after the showcase event.

The official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected on Aug. 23, Wednesday, in which the long-standing rumors about the device's specs and features will finally be confirmed. As reported by CNET, it is very likely that the company will begin taking pre-orders on Aug. 24. The report about the start of pre-ordering first came from Evan Blass, a known tech analyst and leaker. According to Blass, pre-orders will come with exciting add-ons, like a 256 GB microSD card.

Note8 pre-orders from Samsung (starting 8/24) come with a 256 GB microSD card plus choice of convertible wireless charger or 360 cam. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017

To further entice the public to make an early reservation of their Galaxy Note 8 units, Samsung is rumored to offer a choice of a 360-degree camera or a convertible wireless charger, which is now being supported by Samsung's latest high-end devices. It is advisable to take the pre-order bundle promo as buying the device and accessories separately will cost a few hundred dollars extra.

As for the release of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the U.S. market, the tech giant has yet to disclose any information about the exact date. However, Engadget reported that the release of the Galaxy Note 7's successor will be on Sept. 15. This will give people more time to save up for the latest offering of Samsung, and as per the latest rumors about the Galaxy Note 8's specs and design, its expected heavy price will be justified. For one, it will once again introduce the top-of-the-line features of the Note 7, although the Galaxy Note 8 will specifically improve on the battery department. Instead of a large battery, Samsung used a smaller one to prevent the explosive device fiasco last year.