Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Note 8 will feature pixel-dense 4K screen, infinity display, reports say
South Korea-based tech giant Samsung is looking to impress and regain the market's trust. With the recently unveiled installment in its flagship series, the Galaxy S8, so far, tech junkies seem to be impressed. But will the Galaxy Note series be able to do the same?
Reports say that the Galaxy Note 8 will once again boast an impressive display. This time, reports suggest that Samsung will introduce a pixel-dense 4K screen. Samsung will reportedly break tradition with the new installment. The 4K resolution will be condensed into a 6.2-inch display instead of the Note's standard 5.7-inch screen. In addition, the device is expected to sport the Galaxy S8's infinity display.
The new design sports a seemingly bezel-less façade; thus, making the screen look even wider. A recent leak suggests that the Note will come with even smaller bezels than those in the Galaxy S8. And like the S8, the Note 8 will reportedly have no home button on its façade.
With a 4K screen resolution, the Galaxy Note will prove to be an even better device for virtual reality (VR) gaming. The feature will allow players to use their smartphones as a VR headset.
It is no secret that Samsung is taking extra precautionary measures to prevent the Galaxy Note fiasco from reoccurring. A new installment is definitely in development, but it might take a while before the company introduces one. Most likely, Samsung is prioritizing the safety of its consumers. Hence, the device might not launch until it can guarantee that the device will not explode like the previous installment.
Tech enthusiasts expect Samsung to launch the new installment in its high-end series this fall, like the usual.
However, Samsung has not commented on the latest claims; thus, tech enthusiasts should treat the reports with a grain of salt.
More updates on the Galaxy S8 should arrive soon.
