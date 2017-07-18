Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: Bixby-powered Note 8 to arrive on Aug. 23

Samsung's attempt at redeeming the reputation of its Galaxy Note series might begin in August, when the South Korean company launches the Note 8.

According to South Korean news site The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on Aug. 23. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to go on sale in September. Samsung reportedly pushed the launch to an earlier date to get ahead of Apple's rumored release of the iPhone 8.

The report from The Bell is in line with the information from another South Korean news outlet, The Investor. According to The Investor, a Samsung executive has informed them that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August, although the executive did not mention an exact date.

For its specs, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to include an English version of Bixby, Samsung's answer to Apple's Siri. The stylus S-Pen of the Note 8 is also expected to have translation functionality. Some technology observers speculate that the Note 8 will have the bezel-less design of the S8 plus's 6.2-inch screen with 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Like the S8 and S8 plus, the Note 8 is expected to have the Exynos 8895 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets between its casing. However, what is expected to set it apart from the rest is its6 GB random access memory (RAM), which is significantly larger than the already significant 4 GB RAM of the S8 series.

The Note 8 might be equipped with a horizontally positioned dual camera, according to VentureBeat. As for its battery, the Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly have a 3300 mAh battery to power everything. This is a downgrade from the 3500mAh of the Note 7. The Note 7 was recalled after some units caught fire and even exploded in some instances. Samsung blamed the Note 7's batteries for the fires and explosions.

Finally, the Note 8 may yet become Samsung's most expensive phone as there are rumors that it will sell for more than $900.