Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs rumors: 6.3-inch infinity display, dual-lens camera setup for $1,000?

Tech enthusiasts should brace themselves for the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The South Korean smartphone maker's next offering is expected to boast some incredible new features — an advanced display, incredible performance and longer battery life.

A post on China's microblogging website Sina Weibo, as cited by The Android Soul, revealed that the next flagship will have a 6.3-inch infinity display. Just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the said display will reportedly offer an edge-to-edge picture-viewing experience, practically covering the entire front portion of the phone.

The follow-up to last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 and/or an Exynos chipset paired with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM). Other features include IP68 rating and an improved S-Pen stylus.

Aside from that, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also feature an incredible dual rear camera setup. Just like Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, the upcoming phablet is also rumored to sport a single wide-angle and a telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom.

What's more, the Bixby personal assistant that debuted in the Samsung Galaxy S8 range is expected to migrate to the upcoming device with improved functionality built in. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a non-exploding solid-state battery with a capacity of 3,600 mAh, fast charging and wireless charging support.

"Our technological level to produce a solid-state battery for smartphones will be mature enough in one to two years," a Samsung SDI executive told The Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity. "However, it depends on Samsung Electronics whether it will be used for phones," the executive added.

As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may cost around $1,000. It will reportedly be available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage with a microSD slot enabling expansion of up to 256 GB.