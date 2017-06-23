Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, specs news: August launch likely to happen with a missing feature
The successful release of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus keeps Samsung more than determined to provide more excellent products. August looks like a tough smartphone race as LG is said to launch its V30 and rumors are rife that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 8.
A source told Reuters early this week that the South Korean company has plans of holding a special event by mid of August in New York City to unveil its new Galaxy Note device. The same source also noted that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a bigger curved screen display than the recently released Galaxy S8 which is 6.2 inches. The Note 8 is also said to sport two rear cameras. These features are upgrades of the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 7 that has a curved screen and a single rear snapper.
Initially, Samsung's plan was to announce the latest Galaxy Note at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) in the first week of September. If the tip that Reuters got will come to fruition, then the release is earlier than expected. There are speculations that the reason for the advance debut of the new Note is due to the upcoming launch of rivals LG and Apple.
A Chinese site, CNMO.com posted images of the alleged Galaxy Note 8 and based on the snaps, the phablet is missing one key feature — the fingerprint sensor. It is predicted that the tech giant might have a hard time in integrating this technology.
Samsung is keen on bringing back its glory days. With the sensation brought by its Galaxy S8 lines, the Note 8 could be its next big thing. It is known to many that the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last year took the company to controversies and disgrace. To recall, the battery explosions cost the company's integrity and $5.4B in operating profit.
It is noteworthy that the Galaxy S8 has no reports of any battery problems, particularly fire incidents.
