Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date, price, specs rumors: Will leaked new features be a reality?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 promises to redeem itself when it gets released later in the year. Wanting to forget the fiasco of the Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy Note 8 will have more advanced features but will come at a higher price.
According to a leak from VentureBeat, Samsung has been telling partners that the Galaxy Note 8 will be its most expensive yet. The new phone will retail at €999 (over $1,100). However, European prices include taxes while phones in the United States are usually sold unlocked. For example, the Galaxy S8 was sold at €799 ($895), but in the United States, it fetched for about $725. This would mean the Galaxy Note 8 might just come under $1,000, which seems reasonable considering the number of new features claimed in the leak.
First of all, the Galaxy Note 8 will be a 6.3-inch device with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio Infinite Display as the Galaxy S8 lineup. Adopting the same lineup, it will use the same high-quality Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets. The random access memory (RAM) will be increased to a generous 6 GB. It will feature the signature S Pen stylus. Lastly, there will be a dual main camera.
Based on a report by Forbes, Samsung just announced a new range of sensors at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai which was held in late June. The new sub-brands branching from the ISOCELL technology are named "Bright," "Fast," "Slim," and "Dual." People are speculating now that the supposed dual main camera of the Galaxy Note 8 might use the ISOCELL Dual brand of sensors.
Additionally, it is still unsure whether Samsung will include a fingerprint sensor into the display. This possible addition was widely speculated. Another concern is whether the battery capacity will be reduced judging from what happened with the Galaxy Note 7.
With all the features mentioned and the safety taken into consideration, the price is well-deserved. However, these are all still theories and speculation.
The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to debut in late September.
-
