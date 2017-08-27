Samsung Galaxy Note 8 news, update: Latest phablet unveiled with dual camera, Bixby; how is it different from Note 7?

After several months of patiently waiting, the public has finally seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which is considered as the biggest device offering yet from the South Korean tech giant.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to make the public forget about its predecessor's reputation after the exploding battery issue of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year through its impressive lineup of features.

As reported by Telegraph, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in the U.K., confirming some of the design and specs rumors that have been going around the internet since last year. It should be expected that Samsung would introduce groundbreaking features for the Galaxy Note 8, as the company needs to impress the public and gain back their trust after their failed Galaxy Note 7 launch.

The event showcased a 6.3-inch device with Samsung's first "Infinite Display" feature, having the screen spread around the edges of the phablet with limited bezel on the sides. Thus, users are guaranteed to have the best viewing experience yet from a mobile device.

The next unique feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is Bixby, the company's resident voice assistant that was first introduced in the Galaxy S8 smartphone. The latest high-end device also includes an S-pen stylus that can be used even when the screen is turned off.

Users, especially those who are fond of taking pictures, will be impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's dual camera lens. The phablet has two 12-megapixel rear cameras which give the phablet an efficient zooming capability without compromising image quality.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include the iris scanning technology and wireless charging capability, which is something that the Galaxy Note 7 did not have.

No exact date has been specified yet on Samsung Galaxy Note 8's start of distribution in the U.S. market, although Engadget reported that the release of the Galaxy Note 8 will be on Sept. 15.