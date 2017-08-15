Samsung Galaxy Note 8 news, specs: Expect infinity display, high-powered dual cameras and a stylus to help users do bigger

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017 Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung has revealed a teaser video for its upcoming flagship phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Now with only a little over a week until its official reveal, the Galaxy Note 8 has fans excited about its dual rear camera setup, the rumored infinity display and more — with a stylus pen to boot.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teaser video shows a larger version of the successful Galaxy S8, with a tagline promising "a powerful device to do bigger things."

The phablet will also have variants that come with dual-sim capabilities, with a possible release in European markets. Additionally, it will reportedly have a 12-megapixel optical lens with dual-image pixel sensor, as well as a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. Included, of course, is optical image stabilization. The front-facing camera will carry an 8-megapixel lens.

Rumors also say that the phablet may come with an infinity display — a 6.2-inch, 1440 x 2960 resolution, pressure-sensitive AMOLED display, similar to the Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus released in 2015. The company has done away with physical home buttons and has replaced it with a screen-focused design.

The phablet will also come with a stylus that slots smoothly into the phone, allowing users to write and draw on the screen as if they were using a regular pen.

The device is said to carry a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery that users can charge either wirelessly or via a C-port USB.

The company heavily emphasized its new eight-point battery safety process after the exploding of its earlier model. The Galaxy Note 7's batteries were found to be the reason for the explosions.

Note 8 will reportedly be available in black, blue, grey and gold color schemes. It's powered by Android 7.1 Nougat and a Snapdragon 835 octa core processor. The phablet will also likely be water- and dust-resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is confirmed for launching on Aug. 23, a few weeks ahead of the iPhone's release.