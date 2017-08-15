Entertainment
Christian festival worshippers crushed to death by falling tree in Portugal
'There's only one "King" – that's Jesus': the Christian faith of Elvis Presley
Boko Haram: Female suicide bombers target refugee camp in northern Nigeria, killing 27
Complaint by Catholic church over porn video filmed in confession box rejected by Dutch authorities
Does Romans 13 give Donald Trump authority to 'take out' Kim Jong Un?
Chinese peace medal awarded to John Magee, the American missionary who secretly filmed the Nanking ...
Sierra Leone mudslide: Christian NGOs plead for support as 600 still missing
Why would God 'allow' a tree to kill 13 of his worshippers?
US Secretary of State takes aim at ISIS and global failure to stop persecution in new religious ...
Top US Cardinal: Racist Charlottesville 'mob' went against American constitutional ideals and values

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 news, specs: Expect infinity display, high-powered dual cameras and a stylus to help users do bigger

Nica Cruz

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung has revealed a teaser video for its upcoming flagship phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Now with only a little over a week until its official reveal, the Galaxy Note 8 has fans excited about its dual rear camera setup, the rumored infinity display and more — with a stylus pen to boot.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teaser video shows a larger version of the successful Galaxy S8, with a tagline promising "a powerful device to do bigger things."

The phablet will also have variants that come with dual-sim capabilities, with a possible release in European markets. Additionally, it will reportedly have a 12-megapixel optical lens with dual-image pixel sensor, as well as a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. Included, of course, is optical image stabilization. The front-facing camera will carry an 8-megapixel lens.

Rumors also say that the phablet may come with an infinity display — a 6.2-inch, 1440 x 2960 resolution, pressure-sensitive AMOLED display, similar to the Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus released in 2015. The company has done away with physical home buttons and has replaced it with a screen-focused design.

The phablet will also come with a stylus that slots smoothly into the phone, allowing users to write and draw on the screen as if they were using a regular pen.

The device is said to carry a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery that users can charge either wirelessly or via a C-port USB.

The company heavily emphasized its new eight-point battery safety process after the exploding of its earlier model. The Galaxy Note 7's batteries were found to be the reason for the explosions.

Note 8 will reportedly be available in black, blue, grey and gold color schemes. It's powered by Android 7.1 Nougat and a Snapdragon 835 octa core processor. The phablet will also likely be water- and dust-resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is confirmed for launching on Aug. 23, a few weeks ahead of the iPhone's release.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY