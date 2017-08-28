Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8+ specs comparison: Does bigger mean better?

Promotional poster for the new flagship product of Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8. Facebook/SamsungMobile

Samsung is looking to redeem itself after the disastrous launch of last year's Galaxy Note 7. The tech company has already announced the Galaxy Note 8, but how different is it from the Galaxy S8 or even the S8+? Should consumers be excited about upgrading their mobile devices?

According to Droid Life, most of the Galaxy Note 8's features are quite identical to the S8+. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip, with a 64-bit octa-core processor that was built using the 10-nm manufacturing process. The Note 8 and S8+ also come with the same IP68 water resistance capabilities and feature the same shatter-resistant technology with a Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

The two mobile devices sport the same USB Type-C 3.5 mm headphone port as well. Both phones' display capabilities peak at 4K resolution, the most updated visual capabilities of this age.

The differences between the two are quite little. The Note 8 offers 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) compared the Galaxy S8+ that has only 4 GB. More RAM means that it is easier to multitask in between applications. The screen of the Note 8 is slightly bigger than the S8+ at 6.3 inches. However, due to the difference in dimensions, some people may find the Note 8 a little bit more difficult to handle.

The Android software of the Note 8 will have a slightly more updated version of the Nougat at 7.1.1 compared to the S8+ which comes with Nougat 7.0.

The only real difference between the two phones is that the Note 8 will be coming with the S-Pen. The S-Pen has become somewhat of a staple in the Samsung Note line of products, so it is no surprise that it is included in the package. The estimated price of Samsung's new flagship smartphone is at $929.