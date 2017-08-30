Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus release date, specs leak: Upcoming J Series smartphone to have dual-lens camera

The white variant of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Samsung website

Rumors are rife that Samsung might be gearing up for the unveiling of another Galaxy handset after the grand launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 this month. This time around, the South Korean tech giant is expected to update their offerings in the mid-range Galaxy J Series with the new Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus.

According to Forbes, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus is expected to be launched this year. No confirmation was given yet if the mid-range smartphone will officially be called the "J7 Plus" but the newest variant in the Galaxy J Series is expected to boast specs that are comparable to that of higher range models like Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 devices.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus is rumored to have a dual camera setup like Galaxy S8 and Note 8. This information came from tech leaker Slashleaks, saying that the Galaxy J7 Plus will receive a rear dual-lens camera consisting of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Its single front-facing camera will have a 16-megapixel sensor.

Other rumored specs of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus include a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with full 1080p screen resolution and 4 GB RAM coupled with 32 GB internal storage. The storing capacity of the smartphone is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD. The J7 Plus is rumored to run on a 3000 mAh battery. First Post reported that the Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

However, the latest J Series handset is not expected to support Virtual Reality (VR) contents unlike the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Further differences between the Galaxy J7 Plus and a Galaxy Note 8 in terms of dual camera setup is that the latter has an optical 2x zoom feature. The "Infinite Display" feature of Galaxy S8 and Note 8 is not expected in J7 Plus.

There is still no word from Samsung about the development and release of Galaxy J7 Plus.