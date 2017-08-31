Samsung Galaxy A Series 2018 specs news: Mid-range phones might get infinity displays

A promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy A7 2016. Samsung

When Samsung debuted the well-received "infinity display" on its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, it was only expected that the feature would find its way in the smartphone developer's future releases. A recent leak of the upcoming Galaxy A Series shows that even the upper mid-range smartphones will be sporting the flagship feature.

Samsung is allegedly working on the 2018 version of the Galaxy A Series, and a recent leak from @mmddj_china on Twitter reveals the features of the upcoming phone.

The low-end model in the series called the A3, may sport an infinity display in its 2018 version, although this may also result in a price surge for the budget smartphone.

The A5 and A7's 2018 version is reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The A5 will have 4 GB of RAM while the A7 will have 6 GB. Neither device will come with a dual-camera setup on its rear, but will instead carry two front-facing cameras, similar to the camera set-up of Vivo and Oppo phones.

Of course, these are all just speculation as of the moment, since Samsung has not confirmed any of the leaks or released news of their own.

There is also no news yet about when the phone will be released by Samsung.

The 2017 version of the A5 sports a 5.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 7880 processor, partnered with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The A5 comes with a 16-megapixel camera on both the front and the back. The A5 carries Android 6.0 Marshmallow and a 3000 mAh battery. The phone sells for $358.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A7's current version has a larger 5.7-inch display, also in full HD Super AMOLED. The premium smartphone comes with a microSD expandable memory option. It also comes with a higher powered 3,600mAh battery with fast charging capabilities with a retail price of $390.