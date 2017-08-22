Samsung accidentally lists Galaxy Note 8 on its online store

A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji

Even though most of the details about the upcoming premium smartphone have been leaked, Samsung itself has accidentally revealed the Galaxy Note 8 on its own website just a few days before its official launch.

The company's online store prematurely listed the unlocked version of the phone Friday. Clicking on the link for the Note 8 will lead to an empty page, because the actual page was missing. However the listing itself provided a few specifications, including a 64 GB storage, the signature Infinity display, an S-Pen stylus, and Samsung's software assistant called Bixby.

The listing has since been taken down, but not before the blunder was spotted and screen-captured by Android Police.

Although no price was indicated, the listing seemed to suggest that the unlocked version may ship at the same time as the carrier versions in the United States. This will deviate from Samsung's tradition of releasing the carrier versions before the unlocked models.

Meanwhile, as an official release, Samsung Mobile Korea launched two new teaser videos for the Galaxy Note 8.

The first video suggests the phone's ability to take nice bokeh shots and focus on a subject from a considerable distance. In the ad, a person in a crown is focused while all the other people are blurred out. In another shot, a child focuses on a toy on display like a camera would. This is possibly an indication that the upcoming phone will feature a telephoto lens along with a standard lens.

The second teaser seemed to be teasing the capabilities of the S-Pen stylus that will come with the Note 8. The ad shows a man drawing various artworks on a huge white wall using a marker. The stylus has been a signature accessory for the Note series, with every iteration of the Note smartphones shipping with the S-Pen stylus.