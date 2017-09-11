'Salvation' episode 11 spoilers: Conflicts continue to rise amidst chaos

A screenshot of television character Grace, played by Jennifer Finnigan, from the television show 'Salvation' from CBS. Facebook/SalvationCBS

In the eleventh episode of the first season for "Salvation" by CBS, Grace confronts Harris about her daughter's disappearance and his son's possible involvement.

Amidst the chaos and Earth's impending doom, it is inevitable that seemingly insignificant personal issues still arise and even take center stage. In the show's eleventh episode synopsis and teaser, the conflict between the Press Secretary Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and the new Secretary of Defense Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) is beginning to build up immensely.

As Grace informs Harris that their children are missing and involved in a suspicious situation, a meager attempt to get the two to pair up in an effort to find their missing children is expected to be well under way. Grace confronts Harris in his office and tells him that her daughter, Zoe (Rachel Drance) and his son, Dylan (André Dae Kim) are "involved," after Grace found out about the two when she caught them kissing in a car.

Grace raises concerns regarding Dylan's activist association and its connection to the fact that Zoe had quit her job. Harris initially attempts to brush her off by pointing out the fact that there are matters of national importance that should take obvious precedence.

They had just lost their president, and the Project Samson team has "an extinction level event hanging over us." Grace insists that her daughter takes top priority in her life and in her viewpoint, trumps her responsibility to Project Samson. He then softens up, attempting to calm down and reassure Grace that as delinquent as his son is, he is merely an activist and not a murderer.

Harris then goes on to say that even if he had wanted to help, the whereabouts of his son remain unknown. Dylan refuses to tell his family where he is living, and Harris' ex has not heard from Dylan in weeks. The unrelenting Grace, who is insulted that she should set major personal issues aside, declares that she will not return to work until she finds Zoe.

Episode 11 of "Salvation" will air on CBS on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT.