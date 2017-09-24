Salvation Army claims football trophy in bid to fight homelessness

A Salvation Army team won a homeless people's football competition this week in Manchester.

Each player in the annual Partnership Trophy is either currently or recently homeless and the event is organised to boost their confidence through competitive sport.

The Salvation Army say competitive sport is crucial to helping restore confidence. Reuters

Former-Celtic and Wales international footballer and TV pundit John Hartson was the special guest as a team from Booth House Salvation Army Lifehouse in London beat a united Manchester team 2-1 to claim the cup.

'Today has been a great day for seeing how football is making a difference in the lives of people who are facing some of their toughest challenges, and it's been great to cheer them on from the sidelines as well as having time to share my own experiences of facing and coming through difficult times,' Hartson said afterwards.

'Football is a force for uniting people both on and off the pitch. It creates friendships through teamwork, builds self esteem and confidence and improves people's health and wellbeing. I hope the teams take this away from today's matches and the day will be a really positive memory as they work to overcome any obstacles ahead.'

Major Howard Russell of The Salvation Army's homelessness services unit said sport played a crucial role in tackling homelessness.

'We also understand that you can't tackle homelessness and its causes and actually help people to break the cycle of homelessness by just providing them with a bed,' he said.