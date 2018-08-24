Salvation Army launches Big Collection to support people in need

(Photo: The Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army is hoping people's small change will make a big difference for people in need across the UK and Republic of Ireland this autumn.

The organisation will be running its annual Big Collection campaign asking for members of the public to donate their small change in support of the vulnerable.

Throughout the month of September, The Salvation Army will be going door to door and heading out to local high streets and supermarkets to perform music with their bands.

Last year the Big Collection raised £1.6 million in cash, a hundred per cent of which was used on The Salvation Army's outreach work in communities.

It is hoping to raise even more money this year to support its work with the homeless, victims of modern day slavery, families in poverty, the unemployed, vulnerable older people, and people struggling with addiction.

Christine Thomas, Territorial Appeals Officer for The Salvation Army, said: 'The Salvation Army is determined to help transform the lives of even more people in our communities. We see the whole person not just their needs – helping people to live life in all its fullness, and treating people in need with compassion and respect.'

The Salvation Army carries out its work through a network of 800 churches and community centres. In addition to helping vulnerable or marginalised people, it regularly supports the emergency services in responding to major incidents. The Salvation has 18 Emergency Response Vehicles around the UK territory, three of which have been supporting the London Fire Brigade for the last 35 years.

Donations can also be made to The Big Collection by visiting www.salvationarmy.org.uk/BigCollection or by texting BCOL18 £3 (or any amount) to 70070.