Safeguarding practices in Christian missions to be investigated

Safeguarding practices in international Christian work is the subject of a major new study launched by Thirtyone:eight in partnership with the University of Chester.

Thirtyone:eight, a safeguarding charity that works closely with churches, has launched the investigation in the wake of damning reports about Oxfam workers hiring prostitutes in Haiti and a major ongoing inquiry into abuse within the Church.

It is asking anyone who has taken part in a mission trip in the last three years to share their experiences before the October 31 deadline.

Christian mission-sending organisations are also being invited to take part in the study, being overseen by researchers at Chester University's psychology department.

In particular, they are seeking the experiences of agencies involved in international children's work as well as the individuals who work directly with children overseas.

Thirtyone:eight said there was an "urgent need" to develop better safeguarding support for Christian agencies operating overseas to ensure that those they come into contact with are protected from harm or abuse.

At the same time, the charity said there was a lack of research at present to underpin the development of improved safeguarding training and practices within these agencies.

The study will also examine how Christian charities and NGOs can develop a shared understanding of good child protection practice with its overseas partners.

Justin Humphreys, CEO of Thirtyone:eight, said: "At thirtyone:eight we have a strong track record of conducting and commissioning research in order to help with the development of best practice in safeguarding within the faith sector in the UK and overseas.

"We are particularly excited about this study, which comes at a crucial time amidst growing scrutiny of organisations working with vulnerable groups overseas.

"We hope that this research will help inform the development of our training, practice guidance and advice and equip organisations working internationally with greater understanding of the issues".

The research will be conducted by Dr Lisa Oakley, Senior Lecturer at the University of Chester, and Prof Moira Lafferty, Deputy Head of the School of Psychology at Chester University.

Dr Oakley said: "We are committed to helping organisations develop safeguarding awareness and practice based on research evidence. There is an absence of research in the area of safeguarding of children and young people in international Christian work. Literature that does exist tends to review past cases and demonstrates significant mistakes that have been made, which include protection of institutions, failure to recognise abuse and ineffective reporting mechanisms.

"Through this new research, we hope to build a current picture which can be used to inform the development of best practice and therefore support organisations further in safeguarding children and young people."