Sadiq Khan: Terror threat 'keeps me awake at night'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the threat of terror attacks keeps him awake at night as he praised emergency services for their role.

Khan, the city's first Muslim mayor, went out of his way to praise Jeremy Corbyn after allies of the Labour leader tried to block Khan from giving a main stage speech at the party's conference in Brighton on Monday.

Sadiq Khan's election as Mayor of London has drawn Islamophobic comments. Reuters

But he dedicated most of his 15-minute address to call on Theresa May to lift the cap on public sector pay, particular urging for a rise for emergency services.

'It's been one of the darkest times in London's recent history,' he said of the spate of terror attacks and crises in London.

'We've been through too much suffering, too much horror, and too much loss,' he told delegates.

'Nobody expects such tragedy. And no one should tolerate it. Keeping Londoners safe is my top priority. And in all honesty, it's hard - by far the hardest part of my job. It really does keep me awake at night.'

Although he insisted he was optimistic about London's future he admitted there was 'no doubt that we face a growing threat'.

Blaming Conservative cuts for fewer police and stretched ambulance services he said: 'We simply can't go on like this. The brave men and women of our emergency services can't do their job when the Tories are cutting their funding every year.'

The London mayor was heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump earlier this year for his response to the terror attack on London Bridge tweeting: 'At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed'!'

But Trump misunderstood the context with Khan telling people not to be alarmed by an increased police presence on the streets.

Khan said he was a 'reluctant participant' in the feud. But in the latest salvo he said Trump's rhetoric around was similar to ISIS' idea of a clash of civilisations.

He said he was deeply offended by the US President's call for a ban on Muslim refugees as well as his claim that he would make an exception for the Labour politician.

'My view was firstly "I'm not exceptional" and secondly "Think about what you are saying." Because what you are saying is not dissimilar to what Daesh or so-called IS says.

'They say that there is a clash of civilisations, it is not possible to be a Muslim and a westerner, and the west hates us. And you are inadvertently playing their game, you are helping them,' he said at a Guardian fringe event on Sunday.

He added: 'I'm a westerner, but also a very proud Muslim. There are some people who want to divide our communities – I'm not going to let them.'