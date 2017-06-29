Sadie Robertson thanks God for being there with her when three men followed her

x

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson (YouTube Screenshot/Sadie Robertson)

Sadie Robertson is proclaiming her trust in God after overcoming an unsettling experience where she was followed by three men on Monday evening.

Robertson, the motivational speaker and author who rose to fame on the A&E reality show "Duck Dynasty" took to Instagram to share the experience that she called frightening with over 2 million fans.

"I smile with joy, peace, and thankfulness tonight before going to bed," she wrote.

"Tonight was a very frightening night. I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had previously been following me in the mall," she revealed. "You hear this story all the time... I won't go into the details of mine however I'm very thankful tonight to be writing y'all a message of awareness. Even though we serve a GOOD God let me remind you that scary things can happen at anytime, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world."

The budding actress revealed that she called her dad Willie Robertson to help her through the ordeal, but she ultimately leaned on her faith in God with the help of worship band Hillsong United.

"For my earthly dad who answered the phone to calm my Spirit, and for my Heavenly Father who sends His Spirit to comfort me. For people like @hillsongunited for the words of their songs that I had embedded in my brain when thoughts of fear were wanting to take over," she said. "This may sound foreign to you, and if it is don't feel to lost... I hope some of my videos on YouTube can answer some questions. You can have that same thankfulness and protection."

As part of the millennial generation that focuses a lot of attention on their cell phones when in public, Robertson urged people to pay more attention to their surroundings.

"I want to encourage everyone to be aware of your surroundings. We hear this a lot, but then we also Snapchat a lot if ya know what I mean," she wrote. "We aren't necessarily the most aware of our surroundings generation, but a minute of not paying attention tonight could of created a whole different life for me. Be aware, always be in prayer, trust your 'weird feelings' (Spirit Checks), and call your accountability ALWAYS no matter how sure you are of the situation."

Robertson ended her note by praying for the bravery of others: "I'm praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight."

The motivational speaker who is gearing up for her second Live Original Tour this fall previously tattooed the word "fearless" on her arm after struggling to overcome anxiety. However, she let the world know that she conquered her fears with the help of God.

".. I made a turn around when I went to my Lord & Savior who has conquered all fears. During Winter Jam I begin to give up all the fear in my life," she wrote. "A new confidence & courage came every single night. By the end all fear was gone. I had people come up to me and tell me these words 'Sadie you are fearless' which was something so new to hear considering I am the one who has always struggled with FEAR!"

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.