Sadie Robertson talks about her break up with Blake Coward and why she doesn't like acting

After Sadie Robertson and Blake Coward from "Duck Dynasty" went public with their split, Robertson finally explained why their relationship did not work out. The couple has been dating for three years and fans are now curious about the reason for their break up.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Robertson said that her parting with Coward did not end so well. The bottom line is that she broke up with her because she realized it is not God's plan that they continue with their relationship. She even had a verse from the Bible to reference her final decision. The former couple eventually made amends and settled to being friends again, but nothing more.

Robertson talked to Coward before and told him about the option they have: to either keep their break up from the public or just go out with it. She said that it was a special moment that they had to make that decision together and agreed to be in good terms even after their relationship had ended.

The 20-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star also spoke about the experience in a YouTube video, where she stated that she does not want other people to experience what they had to go through, which is why she chose to be honest to everyone about it instead of pretending that they were still together. At this point, she also learned about what to look for the next time she starts dating again.

Robertson is not afraid to put it out there the kind of guy she is looking for saying, "I'm looking for somebody who really just loves the person that I am and not who I am with the public." Although she is a little bit pressured in getting married early since her family is quite known for settling down at an early age, she chooses to be focused on her career.

There is a lot on her plate these days that she would rather just wait for God to give her the right person to marry one day. Meanwhile, she also confessed that being an actress is not really what she wants to do. She is more passionate about pursuing being a motivational speaker.