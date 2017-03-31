Sadie Robertson reveals why she'd rather have a quiet love life: 'Life has gotten weird'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson said she'd rather keep her love life private from now on. (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson had two high-profile relationships in the past. The first one was with her long-time boyfriend Blake Coward, and the next was with Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight.

Robertson's fans shared her joys and heartbreaks as the relationships thrived and then came crashing down. For this reason, the reality star said she'd rather keep quiet about her love life from now on and refrain from sharing anything on social media.

"It always seems like a good idea until the breakups happen, then everything gets awkward! When your breakup is trending on Twitter, you know life has gotten weird," she told Fox News. "I love being able to relate to girls and be a good example, but I've learned that I have to be patient and really build a solid foundation with myself in my heart before sharing it with the world."

However, Robertson said she does not mind sharing about her faith. The "Live Original" teen confessed that she used to suffer from anxiety and could not talk to anyone in school aside from her best friend. The fact that she is now a speaker for God is a miracle in itself. "It's very ironic that I'm a speaker now. That alone should let you see that there is a God!" she said.

When Robertson broke up with Coward last year, her fans were devastated because many believed that he was "the one" for her. So she tried to offer words of comfort and encouragement on her YouTube video.

"I know that a lot of you right now are bound in bitterness and the day that Blake and I broke up, I promised myself I would not be bound in bitterness," she said. "I read a verse that had never stuck out to me before, but this in particular night it hit me so hard. And what is said was, 'Teach me to do your will for you are my God and may Your good spirit lead me on level ground."

She described the break-up as "terrible," but she believes that "God has a purpose for me."