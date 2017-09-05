Sadie Robertson opens up about eating disorder in lengthy blog post

Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty." Sadie Robertson official Facebook page

Sadie Roberston, star of the hit television series on A&E, "Duck Dynasty," recently wrote a tell-it-all blog post concerning her battle with an eating disorder. The actress, who also starred in 'Dancing With the Stars," opened up about her struggle with body issues, revealing that she hasn't told anyone about her problem during the time, not even her family.

"I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image. It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult," said Robertson in her blog post. "It was done in secret. It was hidden... My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity. I was able to hide my ugliness on the inside, and that meant no one could call it out. There was no accountability."

The problem apparently started after her stint on "Dancing With the Stars" back in 2014. She wrote how consumed she was about her negative self-image, always checking each calorie of every food she ate. It even came to a point where she would wrap her hands around her thighs for five times a day, making sure that nothing has grown beyond her reach. At that time, she no longer saw the world as clearly as she did before.

Thankfully, the reality star has overcome that dark side of her past. She is now 15 pounds heavier than she was on "Dancing With the Stars," a state she has come to terms with. She has come to accept that there is no such as thing as "perfection," and she is now "feeling good."

Robertson hopes that her blog post can reach audiences who are battling with the same problem. Her decision to write about her past came during a photo-shoot where she had to don on lots of makeup and do a complete Photoshop of her body to achieve the "I woke up like this" look.

Presently, Robertson is working on a new acting project, where she will star as Chloe in an upcoming Hallmark movie titled, "Sun, Sand & Romance." In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, she also talked about her breakup with longtime boyfriend Blake Coward, which she also talked about in her blog.