Saddleworth Moor firefighters thankful for Salvation Army support

Emergency response vehicles run by teams from The Salvation Army in the north-west of England have been supporting rescue teams on Saddleworth Moor since fires broke out on Monday.

The fires have spread because of the prolonged hot weather and are visible for miles around. Local fire services have been under pressure and the army has been called in to help, with 100 troops from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, arriving today from their barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire. A military Chinook helicopter is helping to move high-volume water pumping equipment to where it is most needed.

Salvation Army volunteers have been helping firefighters on Saddleworth Moor.

Salvation Army volunteers have been supplying food and refreshments to more than 70 firefighters, Oldham and Glossop mountain rescue teams, park rangers and farmers, as fires continue to blaze across the moors.

In the first two days of supporting crews, Salvation Army volunteers served more than 1,000 drinks, 600 chocolate bars and have made sandwiches using 40 loaves of bread.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service group manager for Tameside, Phil Nelson, said: 'It is physically draining working at this incident and it is vital that our firefighters have regular breaks and that relief crews are available to take over.

'I would like to thank the Salvation Army for keeping our crews fed and watered during this incident."

Major Nigel Tansley from The Salvation Army is co-ordinating volunteers who are working in shifts on the emergency response vehicle. He said: 'We are working hard to support the firefighters on the scene. Our volunteers will be here for as long as the emergency services need our help.'

Fire chiefs say it could take weeks to put out the blaze, which has devastated an area of seven square miles and led to homes being evacuated and schools being closed because of fears over air quality.