Sacked lecturer accuses uni of 'bringing back blasphemy as a crime'

An academic sacked for gross misconduct has accused his former university of 'bringing back blasphemy as a crime' after he expressed his 'antipathy' to religion.

Dr Chris Hill, formerly a lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, was initially suspended after emailing its student union in response to a notice about 'hate speech'.

UCLAN A lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire has been dismissed after expressing his views on religion.

In it he argued that 'faith is not something to be admired', said religious beliefs were 'nonsense' and that he was legally permitted to express 'dislike' towards faith.

He has also expressed opposition to funding for a faith centre, saying its £1 million cost would be better spent on the maths department.

He said he felt his freedom of speech was being curtailed, adding: I believe there is a problem in that staff see any discussion of religion as problematic.

The university has effectively reintroduced blasphemy as a crime on campus. In my view, critical thinking about religion is an essential part of democratic and academic life.'

The £1 million allocated for the faith centre, he said, 'could have provided over 1,000 years of maths support for engineering students at Uclan'.

The university has also dismissed a student, Sebastian Walsh, a UKIP member, who criticised the 'Islamisation' of the UK and said immigrants should be charged for using the NHS.

A Uclan spokesperson told Metro that free speech at the university was not under threat and said it 'promotes lawful, open debate, the discussion of varying views and academic freedom' and has 'robust procedures to ensure this can take place'.