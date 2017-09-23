'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reboot release date, plot news: Dark adaptation now in development at CW

A promotional photo for The CW's "Riverdale" season 2. A new "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot will serve as a companion show. Facebook/CWRiverdale

A dark interpretation of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" may be coming to television next year if everything goes according to plan at CW.

According to Deadline, the new one-hour drama is currently in the works at the network known for its superhero shows such as "Supergirl," "Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow." The reboot will serve as a companion show to another one of the CW's hit shows called "Riverdale." This was a dark adaptation of the popular comics which featured high school friends Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" remake will also be a dark interpretation of Sabrina from the Archie comics and will based on the comics' spinoff series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

In the comics, Sabrina was close with Archie and his friends at Riverdale High. She was half-mortal and half-witch and led a double life unbeknownst to her circle of friends. Sabrina juggled her responsibilities in the mortal world as well as in the Magic Realm. She first appeared in the 22nd issue of "Archie's Madhouse" back in 1962.

The comics' character was adapted into a television show back in 1996 which starred Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role. It aired for seven seasons, four of which was on ABC while the others were on WB which is now the CW.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot is eyeing the 2018-19 season and will be produced by the same team that brought to fans "Riverdale." Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as writer while Lee Toland Krieger will write as well as direct episodes of the series. Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. TV will serve as executive producers.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot is expected to arrive in 2018. Stand by for more reports as the situation unfolds.