'RWBY: Volume 5' plot details: EP teases Team RWBY's journey

Promotional photo for Rooster Teeth's "RWBY." YouTube/RT.RWBY

"RWBY: Volume 5" will not air until October, but executive producer Burnie Burns is already dropping a bunch of spoilers for the next installment. But first, a quick refresher.

Set eight months following the events of the third installment, "RWBY: Volume 4" saw the members of Team RWBY – Ruby Rose (voiced by Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech) and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman) – separated and in various parts of the globe. In preparation for the Grimm's arrival, each of them embarked on a voyage to the Mistral where another Huntsman Academy is located.

Now, "RWBY: Volume 5" will continue Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang's intense and complex journey to Mistral. The team will then reunite, and together they will train to become Huntresses at the Haven Academy, which is the school Teams SSSN – Sun Wukong (Michael Jones), Scarlet David (Gavin Free), Sage Ayana (Josh Ornelas) and Neptune Vasilias (Kerry Shawcross) – attend to.

"These girls started off going to their academy to learn to be monster-hunters," said Burns in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "This season is very pivotal, where there's a chance that they could get all back together, see where everybody is, [and] see the journey that people have taken."

Burns' statement comes shortly after the "Volume 5 Blake Character Short" had been released. The five-minute footage begun with Blake and Sun Wukong (Michael Jones) strolling through a busy street looking for Ilia Amitola's (Cherami Leigh Kuehn) associate.

The associate, however, notices Blake and continues to shoot at her with his gun. After an intense chase scene, Ilia suddenly shows up; giving her associate ample time and opportunity to get away.

"RWBY: Volume 5" is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14, Saturday on Rooster Teeth. While waiting, fans can check the fourth volume below.