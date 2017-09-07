'Rurouni Kenshin' live-action news: Emi Takei's pregnancy causes delay in fourth film's production?

Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya in "Rurouni Kenshin: Origins." YouTube/Warner Bros. UK

Following the success of the first three films, another live-action film adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's "Rurouni Kenshin" is already being planned. However, it may take some time before the production to start.

According to Comic Book, Emi Takei, who plays Kaoru Kamiya in the three live-action film adaptations, has revealed that she secretly wed her longtime boyfriend, Takahiro of Exile, on Sept. 1, Friday. It has also been confirmed that she is currently three months pregnant.

Takei and Takahiro met and fell in love on the set of "Senryokugai Sousakan" in 2014. Since then, they have been caught in several dating rumors, but insisted they are just good friends and nothing more.

While many are happy about Takei's sudden marriage to Takahiro, it apparently caused a slight delay in the production of the planned "Rurouni Kenshin" live-action film.

Since Takei's character plays very important parts in the story, the filming schedules would either have to be delayed or reshuffled. Worst, the role might have to be recast.

In the original "Rurouni Kenshin" manga, Kaoru Kamiya is the owner of the Kamiya Kasshin-Ryū Dojo left to her by her father. She is naturally proficient in the succession techniques of the style, Hadome (Sword Halt) and Hawatari (Sword Crossing).

Kaoru Kamiya is the love interest of a former assassin, Himura Kenshin (also known as Himura Battōsai), who vowed to never to kill again. In the last chapter of the manga, she and Kenshin wed and have a child named Kenji.

For now, fans can check out Takei in TV Asahi's "Black Leather Notebook." In the show, she plays Motoko Haraguchi, an ambitious woman who work as a temporary employee at a bank.

Also starring Yosuke Eguchi, Riisa Naka, and Kenichi Takito, "Black Leather Notebook" airs every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (Japan time) on TV Asahi.