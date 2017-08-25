'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Star 3' to premiere early next year

RuPaul's Drag Race executive producer and host RuPaul (right) with American Pop Star Lady Gaga in the show's ninth season YouTube/Logo

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Season 3" is finally happening.

Variety on Monday confirmed that the third "All Star" will air next year and that VH1 will also air the "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked."

"The World is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle," RuPaul, who serves as the host and executive producer of the show, said.

"All Stars" will feature returning contestants from previous seasons for a chance to become "America's Next Drag Superstar." Returning queens will fight for an opportunity to be included in the "Drag Hall of Fame" along with All Star 1 and 2 winners Chad Michaels and Alaska.

Executive producer Randy Barbato said they will base on a lot factors and not just the fan base of potential returning queens.

"It's either talent that we think wasn't fully recognized during their previous season, talent that we think have demonstrated improvement – there's a variety of things we look at when we're putting together the cast," he told Variety.

Some of the rumored returnees include Trixie Mattel, Ben Dela Crème, Milk, and Chi Chi Devayne.

Even Adore Delano, who pulled out after single episode in "All Stars 2" is speculated to come back for a second tour of duty.

Aside from the "All Stars," the "Untucked" series will also return to TV after finding home on the internet. The companion series follows the queens behind the camera in their unguarded moments. It started as a companion series on Logo but has been sidelined.

Executive producer Bailey Fenton said "Untucked" combines the fans' love of drag queens and documentaries.

"As it plays, it's very real, and that's the joy of it," he said.

"All Stars 3" will premiere on VH1 early next year, while "Untucked" will return for its 10th regular season in spring next year.