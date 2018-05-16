Royal wedding: Prince George to be page boy and Princess Charlotte bridesmaid

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are among the bridesmaids and page boys for Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The announcement by Kensington Palace comes amid further doubt that her father, Thomas Markle Sr, will attend the wedding in Windsor after it emerged he will have heart surgery.

Reuters Prince George, 4, will be a page boy for Prince Harry on Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours it has been reported that Mr Markle, who was due to walk his daughter down the aisle, would not attend due to a row over staged paparazzi pictures, then that he would go, and then that he would not because of a planned heart operation.

Mr Markle, who lives in Mexico, is under 'unbelievable stress' according to her estranged half-sister Samantha, who criticised the media treatment of him.

Meghan is thought to be extremely distressed at the situation and Kensington Palace called for 'understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.'

'This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding,' a statement on Monday said.

Meanwhile Kensington Palace said the three-year-old Princess Charlotte would be a bridesmaid for Meghan on Saturday and the four-year-old Prince George would be a page boy for Prince Harry.

Their outfits would be revealed on Saturday.

Reuters Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George and Charlotte pose in late October 2015.

The other bridesmaids are:

Miss Florence van Cutsem

(Aged 3 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem)

Miss Remi Litt

(Aged 6 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Rylan Litt

(Aged 7 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Ivy Mulroney

(Aged 4 – daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Miss Zalie Warren

(Aged 2 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren)

The remaining page boys are:

Master Jasper Dyer

(Aged 6 – godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O.)

Master Brian Mulroney

(Aged 7 – son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Master John Mulroney

(Aged 7 – son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)