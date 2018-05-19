WATCH: The Royal wedding – meet Windsor's wildest fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be greeted by an estimated 100,000 Royal fans when then emerge from St George's Chapel after their wedding on Saturday.

Many of those lining the streets of Windsor for the 25-minute procession following the service are tourists, including hundreds from the US, who have come to see the first American marriage into the Royal family since the infamous Wallace Simpson's marriage to Edward – a union that led to his abdication.

Reuters Royal wedding fans await the big event.

Christian Today spoke to some of those Royal fans, including a number who had been camping out overnight to secure their spot on Windsor's jam-packed streets.

Here is what they had to say:

Speaking ahead of the wedding Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, who will officiate at the vows, said the rehearsals had been relaxed and full of joy.

'They're a very, very sensible, they're a very self-possessed couple,' he said.

'And at the rehearsal they just got on with it and it was very relaxed, laughing and enjoyable.'

Welby also praised Prince Charles for stepping in to walk Meghan down the aisle in the absence of her father. He is 'someone of great care and affection', said Welby, adding, 'he's a very warm person and that he's doing this is a sign of his love and concern and support. And I think it's wonderful. It's beautiful.'