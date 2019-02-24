Royal College of General Practitioners 'irresponsible' for supporting decriminalisation of abortion

(Photo: Unsplash/Sergiu Vălenaș)

A pro-life group has strongly criticised the Royal College of General Practitioners after it voted to support the decriminalisation of abortion.

The RCGP is the latest in a line of medical bodies to have endorsed the move, including the British Medical Association, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of Midwives, the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare and the Royal College of Nursing.

The change in direction comes after a poll of 4,400 RCGP members found that almost two thirds (62 per cent) supported removing abortion from the criminal code.

One in five (19 per cent) voted in favour of opposing decriminalisation while 15 per cent said the RCGP should have a neutral position. The poll did not ask RCGP members about their views on abortion time limits.

Abortion has been a criminal offence in Britain since 1861 but an amendment to the law in 1967 meant that women could access the procedure in certain circumstances. These included foetal abnormalities or risk to the mother's life or mental health.

Current law also requires that women receive the consent of two doctors before they can obtain an abortion.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the RCGP, said the change was about providing non-judgmental care to women.

Pro-lifers were disappointed by the outcome, however, with Life Charity saying such a change to the law would pave the way for abortion up to the moment of birth.

Life's Head of Advocacy Liz Parsons said: 'The RCGP's vote and its position today is an obvious attempt to support the abortion industry and their allies in parliament with their campaign to bring in abortion on demand in the UK.

'The removal of all legal scrutiny and regulation on abortion does not protect women. Rather it leaves them more vulnerable to exploitation. For years abortion clinics have twisted, abused and blatantly broken the current laws on abortion, with impunity.

'It would therefore be very convenient for them if all legal barriers are removed. The current legal restrictions, with the possibility of prosecution, help protect pregnant women in crisis from exploitation and abuse.

'The decriminalisation of abortion means no time limits, no questions asked and abortion after 24 weeks, right up to birth including for gender. That a medical body would vote for this is sickening, shocking and highly irresponsible.'