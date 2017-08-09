'Roseanne' revival plot, cast news: Johnny Galecki eyeing return, John Goodman makes a comeback

Actor Johnny Galecki at "The Red Nose Day Special" fundraiser in Studio City, U.S., May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A major sitcom star may be returning to his roots in the "Roseanne" reboot. Additionally, the show will bring back a character that was killed off in the original series finale.

Johnny Galecki, who played David Healy in "Roseanne," is in talks to return to the show, as revealed by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Healy was the boyfriend of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), who later married him. Darlene is the daughter of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman). Healy dated Darlene on and off throughout the six seasons that he appeared on the show.

Galecki is most known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in the hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory" which will be premiering its 12th season this fall. He has also appeared in the movies "Rings" and "Hancock."

In related news, John Goodman will be coming back despite being killed off in the original series finale.

Dungey said at the TCA press tour, "I can confirm that Dan is still alive."

The family patriarch had a heart attack in the final episode back in 1997. It remains to be seen how the writers and producers will bring back the character and how many storylines they will alter from the original.

Also, Roseanne's sister Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) came out as gay in the original finale. It has yet to be seen if writers will continue with that narrative or come out with a new one for the character.

The "Roseanne" revival is expected to begin taping in October in front of a live studio audience. ABC Entertainment ordered eight episodes of the show. No official release date has been set yet but it is expected to debut sometime in the midseason in 2018.