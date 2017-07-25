'Rogue Trooper Redux' release date announced; comparison trailer revealed
Game developers Rebellion and TickTock Games announced on Thursday that "Rogue Trooper Redux," the remastered version of the acclaimed third-person shooter "Rogue Trooper," will be released on Oct. 17. They also shared a video that compares the new version to the original 2006 game.
The video offers side-by-side comparison to how the remastered version has improved the graphics on the original game. Some of the changes that it made include completely remodeled characters, weapons and vehicles and remastered cinematics. The upcoming game will also employ new special effects, dynamic lighting and higher fidelity geometry to create more immersive experience for players.
The remastered game will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. According to Richard May, lead programmer at Rebellion, while people may think that it's straightforward to make old games compatible with modern hardware, such is never the case. The PlayStation 4, for example, has a very different architecture compared to its predecessors. "The landscape of online gaming on PlayStation is unrecognizable to that which existed a decade ago," said May in a blog post.
Remastering a game will need the source code and assets used in the original game. Otherwise, the developers would have to recreate them from scratch. Luckily, folks at Rebellion have a mentality of saving everything. "We were able to take the original source code and recompile it for modern hardware," May added. "It wasn't entirely smooth sailing – these things never are – but it was much easier than starting from scratch."
"Rogue Trooper" is based on the 2000 AD comicbook title of the same name which is also published by Rebellion. It follows the story of the last surviving genetic infantryman (GI), a blue-skinned bio-engineered soldier. The story is set in the chemically-poisoned planet called Nu Earth, located in a remote corner of the galaxy, where the protagonist must fight in order to avenge his fallen comrades.
Rebellion also publishes "2000 AD," which is also known for characters like Judge Dredd, Sláine, and Nemesis.
-
Frontman of heavy metal band Of Mice & Men says he loses followers every time he talks about Jesus
Austin Carlile tweeted about the impact sharing his Christian faith has on his popularity but says it isn't going to stop him talking about God or Jesus to his fans.
-
Snoop Dogg shares preview clip of new Christian music project, 'Bible of Love', featuring gospel singer Fred Hammond
Snoop Dogg is giving the world a glimpse of his gospel music album, which already features a famous voice in gospel music, Fred Hammond.
- Is Justin Bieber quitting world tour to start his own church?
- Why we must open them every day: our 5-point plan to save Britain's churches
- Godfulness: What the Church can learn from a new (but old) kind of meditation
- What did Jesus mean when he condemned those who make children 'stumble'?
- Amazing Grace: 7 quotes from the slaver-turned-preacher John Newton
- WANTED: Christian coders, techies and creatives. The CofE is inviting you to its first 'digital lab'
- Already worrying about Halloween and 'trick-or-treat'? This Christian charity has answers
- Pioneer ministry: How a new generation of ministers is changing the face of mission
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- Israel removes metal detectors from Jerusalem mosque following bloody clashes; Palestine demands further repeal
- Anglican leader in Jamaica breaks ranks by calling for legalisation of sodomy
- Islamist militants in Kenya went house to house killing Christians
- Vatican shuts down fountains amid Italy drought, in line with Pope Francis' environment teachings
- Victory for campaigners as US judge blocks attempt to deport Iraqi Christians
- Radical Muslim embraces Jesus after Christians show him kindness in ISIS-torn Syria