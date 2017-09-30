Rockstar Games releases new trailer for 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Promotional photo of the upcoming "Red Dead Redemption 2." Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated western action-adventure video game, "Red Dead Redemption 2." The trailer gave glimpses of the game's gameplay, characters, and narrative, but did not reveal a launch date for the title just yet.

The preview introduced the outlaw and protagonist Arthur Morgan, along with the Van Der Linde gang. The story of the game will revolve around Morgan, as he and his gang "fight and steal their way across the vast American heartland."

The Van Der Linde gang is the same group that was mentioned in the original "Red Dead Redemption" game. That game's protagonist John Marston was once a member of that gang, but at the time of the game's story, the Van Der Linde gang no longer exists.

This means that the upcoming "Red Dead Redemption 2" is actually a prequel to the original "Red Dead Redemption."

Further supporting this is the appearance of the gang leader Dutch Van Der Linde. In the "Red Dead Redemption 2" trailer, he looks younger compared to how he appeared in the original game.

While the trailer also includes very interesting elements like a new bow and a crocodile, details about the upcoming game still remain very scant.

The last trailer that Rockstar Games released for the game was more than 11 months ago. The game was initially scheduled to be released this fall, but that release date was delayed until 2018.

It is also interesting that Rockstar games will be releasing alongside "Red Dead Redemption 2." According to Forbes, the company might follow in the steps of the highly-successful "Grand Theft Auto V" and its GTA Online game.

It is possible that with the recent surge in popularity of the battle royale genre, "Red Dead Redemption" may adopt the mode and release a "Red Dead Royale" mode, which will utilize the game's sprawling setting to host some kill-or-be-killed action.