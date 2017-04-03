'Rocket League' updates: New DLC pack 'The Fate of the Furious' launches on April 4
The vehicular soccer video game "Rocket League" will be having a new downloadable content (DLC) called "The Fate of the Furious" coming this week.
On Friday, it was announced on Steam Community that "The Fate of the Furious" DLC will be coming to "Rocket League" on Tuesday, April 4.
Taking inspiration from the upcoming film "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth movie of the "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, the video game will allow players to experience driving the premium battle car called the Ice Charger, similar to the vehicle that will be driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).
Aside from this, the DLC will also enable players to access the Ice Charger premium wheels as well as six premium decals, namely Clean Cut, Crazy Sandwich, Flames, Rakugaki, Rally, and CCCXL. Players who are interested in having these may purchase the upcoming DLC at $1.99. The new DLC is available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.
This is not the first time that "Rocket League" features popular vehicles in its game. Back in July 2015, developer Psyonix launched the "Back to the Future" DLC pack, which takes players back to the time when Doctor Brown was introducing his DeLorean. Likewise, it launched a DLC pack of the Batmobile from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" last year.
Meanwhile, the movie "The Fate of the Furious" is expected to hit the big screen 10 days later, specifically on April 14. The eighth film of the franchise will feature the Ice Charger, described as a vintage Dodge Charger that has undergone heavy modifications. It is expected to run through the snow with its high horsepower and HRE performance wheels. Fans may also get a preview of the premium car in the movie's final trailer, as Toretto uses it to dodge a submarine.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia