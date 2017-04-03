'Rocket League' updates: New DLC pack 'The Fate of the Furious' launches on April 4

The vehicular soccer video game "Rocket League" will be having a new downloadable content (DLC) called "The Fate of the Furious" coming this week.

On Friday, it was announced on Steam Community that "The Fate of the Furious" DLC will be coming to "Rocket League" on Tuesday, April 4.

Taking inspiration from the upcoming film "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth movie of the "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, the video game will allow players to experience driving the premium battle car called the Ice Charger, similar to the vehicle that will be driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Aside from this, the DLC will also enable players to access the Ice Charger premium wheels as well as six premium decals, namely Clean Cut, Crazy Sandwich, Flames, Rakugaki, Rally, and CCCXL. Players who are interested in having these may purchase the upcoming DLC at $1.99. The new DLC is available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.

This is not the first time that "Rocket League" features popular vehicles in its game. Back in July 2015, developer Psyonix launched the "Back to the Future" DLC pack, which takes players back to the time when Doctor Brown was introducing his DeLorean. Likewise, it launched a DLC pack of the Batmobile from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" last year.

Meanwhile, the movie "The Fate of the Furious" is expected to hit the big screen 10 days later, specifically on April 14. The eighth film of the franchise will feature the Ice Charger, described as a vintage Dodge Charger that has undergone heavy modifications. It is expected to run through the snow with its high horsepower and HRE performance wheels. Fans may also get a preview of the premium car in the movie's final trailer, as Toretto uses it to dodge a submarine.