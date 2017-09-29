'Rocket League' reveals new set of rewards from autumn update

"Rocket League" will give out new rewards to players as part of the Autumn update. Facebook/ RocketLeague

The fifth season of the vehicular soccer video game "Rocket League" will hand out rewards to its players as part of the game's autumn update. Psyonix, the developer and publisher of the game, revealed a new set of rewards that players can get.

The rewards are already the second set revealed for season 5. Initially a set of dragon-themed rewards were revealed by Psyonix. However, it encountered a problem with the first batch as players did not like the design of the rewards.

The "Rocket League" subreddit was soon filled with players expressing how they hated the dragon set. Being a company known to listen to its players opinions, Psyonix has released a new set of rewards which do not contain any dragons on them.

Players who actually prefer the dragon design need not worry, because "Rocket League" will include both designs when the update arrives.

The new rewards include the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, and Grand Champion. The banners will be displayed on the screen every time the player scores a goal.

In the past, the rewards given to players at the end of each season are items that players can equip on their vehicles. These parts get more ornate and crazier as the rank of the player gets higher.

According to the game's creative director Corey Davis, they decided to hand out banners as rewards so that players can still show off their well-earned rewards without them getting in the way of the players' sense of aesthetic. With the new rewards, players build the style of car they want and still brag about their achievements via the banners.

The autumn update will also give players access to the new seasonal arena called Farmstead. In this arena, fans will be able to play soccer on a farm.