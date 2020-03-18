Rochester Cathedral spire lit up blue as a 'sign of constant prayers'

The spire of Rochester Cathedral has been lit up blue as a "sign of constant prayers" for everyone affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The colour blue represents the Virgin Mary to whom the cathedral is dedicated as the mother church of the Diocese of Rochester.

It is also the colours of the NHS, noted cathedral Dean Dr Philip Hesketh, with medical workers also being remembered in prayers.

"These are difficult and challenging times," he said.

"As a sign of our constant prayers for those anxious, suffering and bereaved, the cathedral spire will be lit blue."

The cathedral has cancelled regular services following updated guidance from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York asking that public worship be suspended for the timebeing in light of the pandemic.

A number of public events at the cathedral have had to be cancelled, including Tear & Repair, a textile art exhibition telling the stories of five brave women caught in commercial sexual exploitation.

In line with Church of England guidance, the cathedral is remaining open during certain hours for members of the public to come in for private prayer or to light candles.

The Dean and Canons will continue to offer prayer in the cathedral at 9am and 5pm each day, maintaining a centuries-old tradition.

The north door of the cathedral will be open for members of the public from 9:30am to 10:30am, Monday to Saturday, during which time a priest will be available.

The cathedral will be closed at all other times. Volunteers have also been stood down for the timebeing and office staff told to work from home.

Dr Hasketh added: "Be assured of our prayers at the cathedral at this challenging time."