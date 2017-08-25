Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs wedding news: Couple going through a rough patch?

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs and actor Robert Pattinson (L) arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

More than two years after announcing their engagement, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs' relationship is reportedly on the rocks. Is there any truth to this?

For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling that Pattinson and Twigs have called off their wedding plans. Allegedly, their problems stem from their lack of time due to their respective busy schedules.

"Rob and Twigs are on a break, they've been having problems for a while," a source told Hollywood Life. "The problem is they're both so insanely busy with their careers that they're hardly ever in the same place."

The source dismissed rumors that a third party contributed to the couple's broken engagement. Also, it has nothing to do with the "Twilight" actor recently hanging out with singer Katy Perry.

"[Perry] would never get in the middle of his relationship," the source continued. "The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy."

Earlier this month, Pattinson and Perry were spotted enjoying dinner together at Sunset Tower Hotel's The Tower Bar in West Hollywood, California. Contrary to earlier reports, the two were joined by friends and never showed any public displays of affection.

Two weeks later, Twigs was spotted out and about around Ibiza, Spain with French male model, Brieuc Breitenstein. At one point, the latter seemed to kiss the singer's head.

As of press time, Pattinson and Twigs have yet to comment on the matter. So, until they do, this remains nothing but speculation.

In other news, Pattinson is currently busy filming "High Life," a science fiction film directed by Claire Denis. In it, he plays Monte, a criminal who is sent on an alternative energy finding mission in space. There is no word though on when will it hit theaters.