Robert Pattinson admits he almost quit Hollywood

70th Cannes Film Festival - News conference for the film "Good Time" in competition - Cannes, France. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Robert Pattinson revealed that he considered quitting his Hollywood lifestyle in favor of living in a camper van. The actor, who skyrocketed to fame after playing heartthrob Edward Cullen in "Twilight" series, also opened up about how he wanted to break free from being stereotyped in romance films.

The actor shared that when he was not shooting films, he just went around east London on a pushbike and he almost made a standard white van his full-time house. Pattinson claimed that it even reached to the point that he almost quit his glamorous Hollywood lifestyle to try something new. He said in an interview with Esquire, "I was 100 percent going to live in a van, but not just any van — a stealth van! It's a special niche, not like living in a trailer."

His idea was to have a home in disguise, which he can use to travel without the hassle of the commotion from fans and paparazzi. The actor further explained, "It's that thing, where you can just leave in the middle of the night and, like, drive to Nebraska. And with solar power, you're totally off the grid. I'd love that so much. And I was like, I'm still young, this is my chance..."

Determined to give it a try, Pattinson looked into several vans for sale until he stumbled upon a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a shower and a toilet in the back. However, he found it too fancy and realized that it could potentially draw attention. Although that particular van was too tempting for him to resist, he ultimately bailed out due to insurance issues.

Meanwhile, Pattinson revealed to CBS Sunday Morning that he enjoyed getting out of the romance genre. He said, "I think so much of life people are trying to put you in a box and define you all the time. And it's just exciting to have a job where you're allowed to consistently break the walls of the box around you."

His desire to get away from the "Twilight" phenomenon was one of the reasons he reached out to directors Josh and Benny Safdie, hoping that he could work with them. Fortunately, the actor got the chance to star in one of Safdie Brothers' films, "Good Time," which was initially released last month.