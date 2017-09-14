Roald Dahl granddaughter news: Chloe Dahl plans to continue writing children's books

A promotional photo for the children's book "My Golden Ticket" based on Roald Dahl's previous work, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Facebook/roalddahl

There is information circulating that may be good news to all fans of the popular children's author Roald Dahl which involves his granddaughter, Chloe Dahl. Chloe is fully committed to keeping up the tradition of her grandfather's work. She is continuing the family legacy of creating literary works for young people.

The 27-year-old Chloe is just about to finish writing her first piece of literary fiction for children, and has stated that she is slightly deviating from the her grandfather's style of writing. According to Straits Times, Chloe was born on September of 1990 in Florida. Her mom is Lucy Dahl, who is a screenwriter, and Chloe was born just a few weeks before her grandfather, died of myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a rare form of cancer of the blood.

Chloe stated that her inspiration for her upcoming work came directly from her grandfather's influence, and she said that "I feel very lucky that I have him as inspiration." Additionally, she also said that her work is not necessarily for little children or toddlers, like most of Roald's work, but hers is aimed more towards teenagers. She also recognized that the works of her grandfather are a tough act to follow. So, there is definitely some pressure on her shoulders to deliver.

Chloe's aim is to focus on becoming a respectable story-teller in her own right, not just another author, which is not necessarily derived from the style of Roald. Chloe also thinks that her grandfather would have loved the "My Golden Ticket," since it sought to breathe in more life into his fictional world of the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory.

Chloe discussed the upcoming book while she was promoting a brand new Willy Wonka book, titled "My Golden Ticket." Regarding the new book, which is now available, is an imaginative literary work that provides an in-depth tour of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. It will have illustrations to help readers have a more concrete visualization of the popular fictional place. On top of that, there will be descriptive narratives in full display as well.

"My Golden Ticket" was released to coincide with Roald Dahl Day on Wednesday, Sept 13.