'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers: Trouble is coming for Veronica Lodge

"Riverdale" season 2 will put Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) in hotter water as her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) engage in a higher level of criminal activity.

Back in season 1, viewers saw how Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) negatively affected his daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes). She was subjected to extreme prejudice and even her friends became collateral damage to the malicious activities her father was involved in.

In particular, what happened to Ethel Muggs (Shannon Purser) hit Veronica real hard, causing her to collapse inside a bathroom. Apparently, Ethel's father and Hiram did business together in the past. When things went bad, Ethel's father suffered a financial crisis, leading him to attempt suicide.

This time, in the upcoming reprisal of the series, Veronica will be dealing with even bigger trouble. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Spoiler Room, the show's director and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Hiram's influence will be more extensive and powerful.

"He's not like the Serpents, who are a street-level gang," he explained, adding, "He's operating at a much higher level and has tentacles everywhere. The questions will be: Is Hiram truly reformed? What does he want? How does Veronica figure into his plans? How will Archie (KJ Apa) figure into his plans?"

Advertisement

Those who have followed the show in season 1 will surely worry about Archie's safety as Hiram has never approved of his relationship with Veronica. This will be interesting to watch as it was also recently revealed that Archie will be different in season 2.

In an interview with TVLine, Apa teased, "The death of Fred (Luke Perry) is still unclear, but either way, it's going to change Archie's life forever. We're going to see a darker side to him."

"Riverdale" season 1 ended with Fred bleeding out in Archie's arms after getting shot when Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe was robbed. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aguirre-Sacasa emphasized that such event is "the biggest thing to happen in Archie's life."

The director compared the situation with Bruce Wayne seeing his parents getting gunned down in Crime Alley, and with Peter Parker learning that his beloved Uncle Ben was killed by a burglar.

"It absolutely changes Archie and sends him on his season-long journey, which stars in a really dark place: revenge," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

There are speculations that Hiram is behind Fred's death but fans will not find out until the next installment is released. "Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.