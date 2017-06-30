'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers, rumors: Wedding scene may be a funeral

Rumors of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) have been floating around since the cast of "Riverdale" were spotted doing a wedding scene. Photos of the shoot for season 2 are circulating online and while many are convinced that the two are taking their relationship to the next level, there is a possibility that they may have been dressed for a different ceremony such as a funeral.

The photos were posted by an unofficial Twitter account with the username RiverdaleBrasil last June 26. In them, Veronica can be seen wearing a white wedding dress.

Alongside her are Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) who are donning what appeared to be blue bridesmaid dresses. Meanwhile, Archie and Jughead are fitted in Scottish kilts and suit jackets.

Both the cast and the production are tight-lipped about the matter, which is why the rumor mills are now spinning with the speculation that they are having a good, old traditional wedding. ComicBook does not believe, though, that the wedding is real, even pointing out that they could have been dressed up for a funeral.

They pointed out that the comic book "Archie Comics" where the series was adapted from has a precedent for non-traditional weddings. From 2009 and 2010, the "Archie Marries" storyline depicted Archie marrying both Veronica and Betty in separate weddings and at different timelines.

Additionally, in 2012, a similar storyline was also done in the issue "Archie Marries Valerie" where Archie tied the knot with Valerie Smith.

ComicBook then suggested that it could have been a dream sequence and "may not be happening within the timeline of the show at all." They explained that "Riverdale" season 1 has featured plenty of fantasy scenes.

To support their theory, they highlighted the appearances of the late Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) and Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) who were both killed in the first season.

The dream sequence theory is highly likely as Archie may not be ready for it. After having his father bleed out in his arms, the character may be different in the next installment.

In an interview with TV Guide, "Riverdale" executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa related, "This is a guy who is going to be on a quest for revenge and hopefully towards heroism, but it's a different Archie in Season 2 if that makes sense."