'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers, plot news: First photos are intense, emotional; Veronica's father revealed

A promotional photo for The CW's "Riverdale" season 2. A new "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot will serve as a companion show. Facebook/CWRiverdale

The first photos of "Riverdale" season 2 have finally been released and it looks like it is going to be an emotional ride for fans of the hit The CW show.

While some of the photos feature scenes similar to those shown in earlier trailers, they explain further what can be expected of the upcoming season.

The photos from the first episode, ominously titled "A Kiss Before Dying," show Archie (KJ Apa) assisting his father Fred (Luke Perry) inside a hospital, following the mysterious shooting at Pop's in the season 1 finale.

Another photo shows Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes) talking at school, which means Fred must have successfully gotten assistance at the hospital.

A tweet by the official "Riverdale" Twitter account seems to confirm this, or so fans believe.

A recast Reggie Mantle is also revealed for the first time, played this season by Charles Melton. Ross Butler, who originally played the character, left the show to focus on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why."

Meanwhile, an exclusive photo from Entertainment Weekly shows Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge — the first look fans get at Veronica's mysterious, formerly imprisoned father. With him is his wife Hermione, played by Marisol Nichols.

"I like to say he's like Jaws," Consuelos told EW. "You didn't see him. You knew he was there. There's danger there. His presence is felt."

"He loves loves loves his family and he's fiercely protective over all of that and anything that has anything to do or comes into contact with his family," he added. "Also, he probably loves power a little bit too. He's enamored with that."

The "Pitch" actor also teased Hiram and Archie's relationship this season, given Archie and Veronica being together.

Consuelos hinted that Hiram may be either manipulating or mentoring Archie — or even "seeing what he's made of." Either way, it is a sure sign that Archie and Veronica's relationship is going into more serious territory, enough to get Veronica's dad concerned.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.