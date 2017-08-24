'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers: Lili Reinhart debunks fan theories; new antagonist teased

A promotional poster for the upcoming second season of The CW's "Riverdale." Facebook/CWRiverdale

The CW's "Riverdale" is set to make a comeback with its second season in just a few weeks and its plot has been speculated by fans. Along with all the promotional material that has been released to generate hype, some of them contain possible spoilers for what's going to happen in the upcoming season.

Actress Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in the series, was approached by Seventeen to discuss a deleted scene that was shot as an alternate ending in case the show got canceled.

The scene depicted Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse, being invited by Betty's mom to move in with Betty and her parents. Naturally, this excited the fans of the fictional couple, but since the scene was deleted, the possibility of it actually happening is slim to none.

There is a theory that Jughead's dad F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) used to be romantically involved, and that the head of the Southside Serpent, Joaquin De Santos (Rob Raco), is actually their offspring.

However, Reinhart debunked this theory stating that this storyline could not be possible since Joaquin took a bus and headed for San Junipero.

Given the hostility between the Northern and Southern sides of the town, the relationship between Betty and Jughead might get very difficult.

After Jughead joined the Southside Serpents, fans can expect that Betty will find herself a spending some time with them a lot just to be with her boyfriend. This could spark some new problems between Betty and Jughead, or even fuel a conflict between the North and South.

Meanwhile, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared on Twitter that there will be a new antagonist coming in season 2. The tweet depicted a child-like crayon drawing of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) with a diabolical-looking man Aguirre-Sacasa named him "The Sugarman" and he could be a big part of the next season's story if the character proves to be the main baddie.

Season 2 of "Riverdale" will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.