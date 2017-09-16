'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers: Archie and Veronica's relationship takes a step forward

"Riverdale" fans should brace themselves for another intense season. When the teen drama series returns this October, things are going to heat up between Archibald "Archie" Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mendes said there is a growing intimacy between her character and Archie. After making things official last season, the couple will now take their relationship to the next level.

"We're even more sexual now," the 23-year-old actress said. "Death brings out certain passions or thirst for life. So they've definitely been friskier. But I think now because of all this darkness and stuff in Archie's life and Veronica's as well, their relationship does feel more grounded. It has more substance than just physical."

However, the arrival of Veronica's father, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), might put a serious strain on their brewing romance. Not much has been said about the character, other than he disapproves of Fred Andrew's (Luke Perry) son dating his daughter.

As if that were not exciting enough, the second season of "Riverdale" will also see Archie doing everything he can to uncover the identity of the masked gunman who shot his father in "Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter" episode. Apparently, the incident has helped him grow into a responsible young adult.

"It's going to set him on his real journey, ultimately towards heroism," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in one interview with TV Line. "But I think first to a much darker place than we've played Archie. Long gone will be the days of, 'Music or football? Betty or Veronica?' It's an Archie who's seen his worst fears come true," he added.

The first episode of "Riverdale" season 2 is titled "Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying" and will hit the small screen on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.