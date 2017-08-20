'Riverdale' season 2 release date, plot news: New trailer shows Archie's dark side, showrunner teases creepy villain

A promotional image for "Riverdale" season 2. Facebook/CWRiverdale/

The second season of "Riverdale" promises to be darker with new footage showing glimpses of the aftermath caused by the recent finale. Also, a mysterious villain may be showing up in the sophomore chapter.

The brand-new trailer for "Riverdale" season 2 was released recently and it shows Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) asking a police officer for information on who shot his father, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). In last season's finale, an unknown assailant shot Archie's dad in Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe and it appears the new season will pick up from there.

In the teaser, the situation continues to spiral when Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) asks Archie, "What if he comes back?" This prompts him to take dangerous measures with a gun and seek justice on his own for his dad.

Fred owns a construction company and had a brief intimate moment with Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), mother to Veronica, but wife to Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) a wealthy businessman with connections to the notorious Southside Serpents. It remains to be seen why Fred was shot and how it may be connected to any of the notoriety in Riverdale.

In related news, the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a drawing that appears to be done by a kid. The creepy picture posted on Twitter shows two children, Cheryl and Jason, together with a mysterious third person, labeled "Sugarman."

This drawing seemingly refers to the siblings Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), who died last season. This caused people to speculate that the Sugarman might be an upcoming villain who might even be supernatural in nature.

Season 2 of "Riverdale" is slated to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.