'Riverdale' season 2 release date, cast news: New addition may jeopardize Archie and Veronica's relationship

Another actor has recently been cast for season 2 of The CW's "Riverdale." Graham Phillips will play Nick St. Clair for two episodes and may cause a relationship shake-up. The second chapter will also be more suspenseful than the first one.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly that Nick will be an old classmate of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) from New York and that he may be up to no good.

"Despite his parent-pleasing veneer, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing: a hard-partying Lothario with dark desires and an unchecked sense of privilege. His arrival in Riverdale will threaten Archie's relationship with Veronica, and may even put some of our characters at risk," the showrunner explained.

Veronica just went steady with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) in the first season and their connection might be put to the test with the introduction of Nick, even if it is just for two episodes.

Phillips appeared throughout the seven seasons of "The Good Wife" as Zach, the son of the main character Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He has also appeared in "Secrets and Lies," "Guidance" and "White Collar."

In related news, Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook that the upcoming season of "Riverdale" will be more suspenseful than the first run. Fans were drawn to the show because of its murder-mystery theme of who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines).

With the mystery solved, viewers have been wondering how the new season will replicate the interesting and dark tone of the first installment.

Aguirre-Sacasa explained that season 2 is "still noir and it's still crime, but it's much more like a suspense thriller and you feel like our characters are at risk in a much more visceral way. So it's I think a scarier season in that way."

This strongly suggests that fans can expect the Riverdale gang to encounter more dangers and higher stakes that may hit close to home. In last season's finale, Archie's dad, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), was shot by an unknown assailant and ended in a cliffhanger.

Season 2 of "Riverdale" premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.