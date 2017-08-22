'Riverdale' season 2 plot updates, spoilers: What will happen next?

A promotional photo of Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang having milkshake at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. Twitter/ArchieComics

The first season of "Riverdale" had viewers on the hook, and fans are counting every single day until they can finally binge watch the second season of Netflix's highly popular TV series. All of the show's followers got left really hanging by the end of the first season, and one question everyone cannot wait to know the answer to is, will Fred (Luke Perry) be okay?

According to Cosmopolitan, "Riverdale's" second season is set to air in October. The season is composed of 22 episodes, all expected to be full of shocking surprises. What will happen now that Hiram Lodge is set to make a comeback in Veronica's (Camila Mendes) life? Will Jughead (Cole Sprouse) really embrace being a Southside Serpent? Now that she has burned their mansion, what is Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) up to next?

Already a bunch of spoilers and tweets have been barraging the social media on what "Riverdale" season 2 is all about, but it's hard to distinguish facts from rumors. One major fact about the show is that Ross Butler, the actor who plays Reggie, will not be returning to the show. According to Capital FM, other commitments made him walk away from rejoining his fellow cast members on "Riverdale."

New characters are also set to join the show as well. Glamour reports that a new character called Toni Topaz will be one of the highlights of the second season. She will be played by Vanessa Morgan, and will be Jughead's guide to the Serpent's world. Vanessa Morgan was known for her appearance in "The Shannara Chronicles," "Degrassi," and "The Amazing Race Canada."

Meanwhile, Hiram Lodge will be played by actor Mark Consuelos, and another new character named Penny Peabody will be making a debut on the show as well. She will be played by "True Blood" actress Brit Morgan, and is going to be introduced as the Serpent's go-to lawyer whenever things get out of hand.

Catch "Riverdale" season 2 when it airs on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.