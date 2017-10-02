'Riverdale' season 2 news, spoilers: New trailer released; Betty's brother coming to town

Lili Reinhart stars as Betty in The CW show "Riverdale" The CW

"Riverdale" is not going to keep fans waiting any longer. The trailer for season 2 reveals that the next season will pick up where the last one left off — in other words, with Archie (KJ Apa) desperately needing and possibly getting some help.

The trailer briefly follows Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) as they try to deal with the shootout at Pop's in the season 1 finale.

As expected, Archie has it the worst, looking like he has trouble coping with the play out of events. Veronica seems like she is doing her best to help, even if it means sexy time in the shower.

Jughead, meanwhile, is shown in an apron, presumably taking a job at Pop's. Another scene shows him with Betty atop his new motorcycle going on what may be a leisurely stroll.

Betty might be needing Jughead around some more as her long-lost brother is headed to "Riverdale."

TVLine has confirmed that Chic Cooper is coming to town. Betty's big bro was first mentioned during the season 1 finale when Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) mentioned the baby she gave up for adoption when she was in high school.

"Betty is, without giving anything away, a very big focal point of the mystery in season 2 and it takes a toll on her, just like it did with Cheryl [Madelaine Petsch] in season 1," Reinhart told Comic Book in an August interview.

"Betty gets wrapped up in something that she never asked to be wrapped up in, and this kind, sweet, gentle person is pushed to her limit," she added.

Whether or not that has to do with her brother has yet to be confirmed, but it is safe to say fans will find out sooner rather than later, as "Riverdale" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.